Harry Potter author JK Rowling has slammed moved by the left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) to allow biological men to self-identify as women more easily, warning that it will endanger biological women by granting malign actors access to women-only spaces.

“The law [First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is] trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women,” Rowling wrote on social media, quoting a user alleging that biological males were using self-identification to get into “female sexual assault recovery groups”.

“Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused,” Rowling added.

The children’s author — a left-liberal icon until she began speaking out on transgenderism — had earlier shared approvingly an article by a survivor of childhood sexual abuse rebuking the Scottish Social Justice Secretary, Shona Robison, for her facile claim that “predatory and abusive men have ever had to pretend to be anything else to carry out abusive and predatory behaviour,” intended to women’s dispel fears around self-ID.

The most searing, heartfelt and courageous response yet to @ShonaRobison's astounding claim in the Scottish parliament that there is no evidence sexual predators 'have ever had to pretend to be anything else'. Susan, as a fellow survivor, I salute you. https://t.co/zHmNj29S0b — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2022

Rowling also came down hard on a social media user who pooh-poohed her concerns by claiming that “men can already dress as a woman and hide in a bathroom if they want, nobody does this and you’re just fearmongeing.”

“I assume this is parody?” the author shot back.

“Trans woman Katie Dolatowski was convicted of the attempted rape of a 10-year-old girl in 2018, a short car ride away from the Scottish parliament. The attack took place in a supermarket bathroom,” she said.

Dolatowski — who was actually convicted of sexual assault and a voyeurism charged related to an attempt to photograph a urinating 12-year-old in a separate incident — was not imprisoned for the attack, and went on to be accommodated in a women-only hostel by the authorities.

No Prison for Trans 'Woman' Who Attacked Underage Girls in Public Toilets https://t.co/ijHakEPan9 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 17, 2019

