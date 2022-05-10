Spanish police say they found a loaded rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) on Sunday in a home in the city of Zaragoza where they also found a 53-year-old woman who had died of an apparent drug overdose.

Police say that the woman was well known in the neighbourhood El Gancho where she lived and that when officers arrive at the property they also found drug paraphernalia, including needles and some amount of heroin.

According to investigators, the weapon found at the residence was a C90 RPG launcher, one of the weapons supplied to Ukraine by the Spanish government and which is manufactured in the city of Zaragoza as well, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports.

It is unknown how the deceased woman was able to come into possession of the military weapon but investigators theorize that she may have acquired it through some sort of trading between fellow drug addicts. The woman’s former partner is also said to have died of a drug overdose some months prior.

Due to the presence of the explosive weapon, specialists were also called and were able to safely dispose of the RPG launcher along with an active rocket.

Police Find Rocket Launcher and Other Weapons in French No-Go Zone Suburbhttps://t.co/eGcracQ7ge — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 22, 2017

While the discovery of anti-tank weapons among drug dealers is rare it is not completely unheard of, particularly in France where a number of police searches of properties linked to drug trafficking in recent years have turned up similar weapons of war.

In August of 2017, police in the no-go Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis uncovered a cache of various weapons linked to drug traffickers, including an American-made anti-tank bazooka, high powered explosives, several shotguns and ammunition.

Later that year in November, a massive arsenal of military-grade weapons was discovered by French law enforcement, including two loaded M80 rocket launchers, two Kalashnikov rifles, two machine guns and a Spanish assault rifle. A total of 22 long-guns were found along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.