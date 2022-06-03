Despite persistent accusations of transphobia, a poll from the LGBT charity Stonewall has revealed that the British public is overwhelmingly tolerant of homosexuality and transgenderism, with just four per cent of respondents reporting fear of trans or gay people.

A survey conducted in conjunction between Opinium and Britain’s largest LGBT charity of over 2,000 people in the United Kingdom found that the public is far more likely to express respect or admiration rather than fear or disgust towards people who identify as gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, or transgender.

The survey, which was published to coincide with the 50th anniversary of pride month in Britain, said that just four per cent of the public felt “fear” of LGBT people, and less than 10 per cent associated “disgust” with the group, with nine per cent for gay men, eight per cent for transgender or bisexuals, and merely seven per cent for lesbians.

In contrast, far more of the public would chose the words “respect” or even “admiration” towards the group, with 38 and 37 per cent of the respondents saying they had respect for lesbian and gay people, respectively, and around one third for bisexual or transgender individuals. Trans people, however, ranked highest for “admiration” (21 per cent), compared to 19 per cent for lesbians and gay men and 16 per cent for bisexuals.

While the poll broke down the results of its poll down by gender, age, and region of the UK, it did not include racial or ethnic backgrounds of those questioned.

The results fly in the face of constant claims of Britain being a transphobic or homophobic nation, with even the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) comparing the UK to Islamist Turkey and Russia in terms of LGBT rights earlier this year.

Though the survey certainly seems to suggest that Britain is a tolerant nation, the CEO of Stonewall Nancy Kelley vowed to continue the supposed fight for equality.

“Over the last 50 years, every battle for the rights of LGBTQ+ communities has been fought in the court of public opinion as well as in the corridors of power… This data reminds us to celebrate how far we’ve come, as well as focus on how far there is to go,” the Stonewall chief told the Metro.

The report also called on people to continue getting in the face of the minority of the public that do not agree with the far-left charity’s views on gender and sexuality.

“Fifty years after we first marched together through the streets of London, we are still standing proudly together in the face of a loud, intolerant minority,” the report urged.

