Three illegal migrants from Algeria have been arrested for the murder of a 70-year-old woman who was killed at her home earlier this week on Monday.

The 70-year-old woman was found dead at her home, a residence for the elderly, in the city of Mulhouse in eastern France on Monday at around 4 pm in the afternoon in her bathroom.

Prosecutor of the Republic of Mulhouse Edwige Roux-Morizot stated that the woman showed signs of “great violence” and had marks on her throat as well as her arms, indicating that she made an attempt to defend herself before she died, the news website Actu 17 reports.

Earlier that day at around 2 pm, a 35-year-old Algerian illegal migrant had been arrested for attempted burglary and investigators later found that he had identity documents in his possession of the 70-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered.

The day prior to the alleged murder, the 35-year-old had been subjected to a check by officers of the anti-crime brigade (BAC) along with two others, both illegal migrants as well. The two were later taken into custody in connection with the murder.

All three Algerians were already known to the police, with one of them attempting to claim he was actually a minor. Police also found knives in the possession of the men following their arrest.

The incident is just the latest this year in which a migrant has been accused of or convicted of murder in France.

In February, 34-year-old Sudanese illegal immigrant Rifat Abbas was sentenced to twenty years in prison for the 2019 murder of his former girlfriend, a pro-migrant activist by a court in the no-go Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis.

Abbas admitted to the murder of 27-year-old Audrey Coignard, who was stabbed to death, and claimed he had stabbed her in order to silence her. “I was afraid that the neighbours would hear and the police would come,” he said.

In April, three North African migrants from Algeria and Tunisia were indicted in the commune of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, near the city of Perpignan, over an alleged arson of a shop that quickly spread to a residential area and killed eight people, including a two-year-old and a small baby.

The three men, aged between 40 and 43, are believed to have set the fire in an attempt at insurance fraud.

