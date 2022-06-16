Perfectly picking the moment of maximum antagonism between London and Brussels, France will reportedly call for the creation of yet another globalist European institution at a meeting of the European Council next week, which could include the United Kingdom.

Following statements from French President Emmanuel Macron last month, France will use one of its last acts as president of the European Council — a term that will expire at the end of this month — to call for a new political framework in Europe.

According to a draft document seen by POLITICO, the French will argue that it is necessary for the creation of more European bureaucracy and political integration in order to confront issues facing countries that have not been accepted into the EU, namely Ukraine.

Though the European Council will consider granting Ukraine candidate status at the summit in Strasbourg next week, the process for joining the bloc typically takes many years and requires the country to meet minimum standards for democracy, corruption, and economic stability. It will also need to find the unanimous support of existing member states, all hurdles that will be difficult for Ukraine to overcome.

France will reportedly argue, therefore, for the formation of another political body, referred to currently as the ‘European Political Community’.

Though light on details, including what role the new body would serve and what, if any, powers would be assigned to it, the French document stated: “The aim is to offer a coordination political platform for European countries across the continent.”

This, presumably, would be in addition to the European Union and the Council of Europe, an organisation which shares the EU’s flag and anthem, but is perhaps best known for being the parent body to the European Court of Human Rights. The United Kingdom, post-Brexit, is no longer a member of the EU but has stayed in the Council.

The memo on the proposed new European body said it could, beyond Ukraine, also “concern the Western Balkans, the associated countries of our Eastern Partnership and other European countries with whom we have close relations.”

The expansion into the Balkans by the EU has also been supported by the leftist Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, who said last month that the region “belongs to Europe” in a potential warning to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The French proposal also contains within it a potential means of reintegrating the United Kingdom which left the bloc in 2020, saying that it would be “open to European states that share a common set of democratic values … regardless of the nature of their current relationship with the European Union: whether they wish to join it, have left it, do not plan to join it, or are linked to it only by economic agreements.”

In May, President Emmanuel Macron also hinted that the UK could sign up to the new political body, saying: “Joining it does not prejudge future membership of the European Union. As it would not necessarily be closed to those who left it.”

“We must unite our Europe in the truth of its geography with the desire to preserve the unity of our continent,” the globalist leader urged.

It remains to be seen, however, if the UK would have interest in joining such a body, given the fact that the EU is currently suing the British government over the Northern Ireland protocol and in light of the recent move by the European Court of Human Rights to block the deportation of illegal migrants from Britain to Rwanda.

Speaking from Romania on Wednesday Mr Macron said: “At the gates of our European Union, an unprecedented geopolitical situation is at stake, so yes, for all these reasons, the political context and the decisions that the European Union and several nations will have to take are justified by new in-depth discussions and new progress.”

The French leader went on to say that “at some point, when we have helped as much as possible to resist, when, I hope, Ukraine will have won and the fire can stop, we will have to negotiate,” saying that Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenksy will have to negotiate with Putin directly.

“We Europeans will be around this table bringing security guarantees and evidence for what reveals our continent. That’s the reality of things,” Macron concluded, implying a potential use case of his envisioned ‘European Political Community’.

