Civil servants in Britain’s deep state bureaucracy have been trained that their country is “racist” and that white government employees should defer to colleagues from ethnic minority backgrounds.

A training video for bureaucrats at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities reportedly told civil servants that they should focus on becoming “allies” of allegedly marginalised groups.

The video, which was uploaded to the government’s internal website in 2019 and revealed by The Telegraph on Friday, said: “For many of us who are white or white passing, meaning that we are often identified as white in public spaces, the colour of our skin, our race or ethnicity has not had a negative impact on our lives. We call this ‘white privilege’.”

“White allies can provide a louder and sometimes more impactful voice than those in other communities. They are more likely to be believed when discussing these issues, enabling them to effectively increase awareness of racism among colleagues who might not ordinarily engage,” the video continued.

“Becoming a great ally means that we spend some time learning and unlearning some of our own behaviours. When we become an ally, this primarily means acknowledging that we, ourselves, are part of a society, norm, culture or a system that is racist.”

Due to the alleged racist imbalances in Britain, the Critical Race Theory (CRT)-style video told white government employees that they should become “cheerleaders” for civil servants of other races, saying: “By supporting ethnic minority colleagues, you’re putting inclusion at the heart of your everyday, creating a workplace that works for everyone, and a feeling of belonging, connectedness and community.

“When talking about issues that concern them, try to defer to them, supporting them to field relevant questions.”

The training video went further, saying that white civil servants should not even “contradict” other races, arguing that the “experiences of ethnic minority colleagues are theirs and important.”

The imposition of far-left re-education by the supposedly politically neutral Civil Service is nothing new, despite over a decade of supposedly conservative government under the Tory Party.

For example, last year it was revealed that the Civil Service Race Forum organised lessons on how gender “isn’t binary” using a “genderbread person” diagram.

Other leaks from the deep state have claimed that civil servants have been instructed to recognise over 100 genders and that they should accept that their colleagues may change their gender on a daily basis.

Government employees were also instructed to refrain from using “gendered” terms such as “mother”, “father”, and “his”.

Racial identity politics has been a key area of focus for leftist ideologues in the permanent bureaucracy, with civil servants being given reading lists chock-full of Critical Race Theory proponents from the U.S. such as Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi.

Responding to the leak of the video, a spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up said: “This video is nearly three years old and helps staff have important conversations about race. We keep all our material under review.”

