Laurence Fox, the star of Breitbart’s upcoming film My Son Hunter — which tells the story of Hunter Biden, whose laptop was the subject of perhaps the most significant act of political censorship in the history of the United States — has become a champion of freedom of speech in Britain, personally taking on a police force for arresting a British Army veteran for posting a meme on Facebook.

In July, Fox, alongside former police officer turned free speech advocate Harry Miller, staged a To Catch a Predator-style sting operation on the Hampshire Constabulary police force, who came to the home of British Army veteran Darren Brady to arrest him for sharing a meme — originally posted by Fox — of four Progress Pride flags arranged to form an LGBTQIA2S+ swastika, ironically mocking how leftist ideology has become authoritarian in Britain.

Rather than arresting the veteran quietly with little fanfare, as is typically the case, the officers were met by Fox, Miller, and a film crew ready to expose the force for acting as a thought police “Gestapo” rather than focusing on an ever-growing backlog of unsolved burglary cases, among other crimes.

Fox, who live-streamed the arrest on social media to thousands of viewers, admonished the officers for acting as an “anti-British politicised police force.”

“They serve a protected ideology… if you criticise the new woke ideology, you criticise the Pride movement, you end up in cuffs, whether you have served this country and have long medals for distinction and good service, you will end up in cuffs for expressing a perfectly legal view,” Fox told his social media audience.

In the video, the officers explained to the veteran that “someone has been caused, obviously, anxiety based upon your social media post, and that’s the reason why you’ve been arrested.”

Despite being the land that codified concepts such as freedom of speech, the United Kingdom has fallen low with censorship in recent decades, with laws such as the Communications Act 2003 empowering police to arrest thousands of citizens for being “grossly offensive” or intentionally causing “annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another”.

Thousands more have had their internet posts recorded by police forces throughout the country in a database for Orwellian-sounding “non-crime hate incidents,” which are often based on subjective reports to police of general offence-taking. Although such incidents are not actual crimes, they can still turn up on a criminal background check done by prospective employers, thereby creating a further chilling effect on speech.

While successive so-called Conservative governments have refused to rescind speech restrictions imposed under Labour prime minsiter Tony Blair, figures such as Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox and others have taken it into their own hands to fight against the increasingly censorious government.

The arrest of the veteran caused widespread outrage and even resulted in the elected Police and Crime Commissioner for the area, Donna Jones, openly criticising the actions taken by the officers, saying: “I am concerned about both the proportionality and necessity of the police’s response to this incident. When incidents on social media receive not one but two visits from police officers, but burglaries and non-domestic break-ins don’t always get a police response, something is wrong.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner went on to announce that she would be scrapping woke “re-education” lessons on racism, sexism, and transphobia imposed by Hampshire Constabulary on people who committed no crimes.

Speaking to Breitbart News, Laurence Fox said that his Bad Law Project will continue trying to fight the censorship regime in Britain, saying: “We are not going to stop until every institution is reclaimed for the people whom they exist to represent”.

The My Son Hunter star said that it is his children who are the main motivating force behind his campaigning against censorship, explaining: “They are the only reason why I want to protect freedom of speech, because the only way we can make the world a better place is to pass on the best possible world to our kids, and this suppression of free speech is to pass on communism to your children, and I won’t do it.”

