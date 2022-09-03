Laurence Fox, star of Breitbart’s first foray into the world of scripted movies, ‘My Son Hunter‘, was a darling of the entertainment industry in Britain until he spoke out against the woke mob and called a BBC audience member “racist” for branding him a “white privileged male”.

Laurence Fox, the son of acting legend James Fox (King Rat, Performance), and scion of the illustrious Fox acting family, rose to the heights of the British acting industry, starring as Detective Sergeant James Hathaway in the hit Inspector Morse spin-off Lewis for nine seasons and going on to play a leading role in the Netflix mystery thriller White Lines.

Despite his success as an actor and musician, Fox has all but been blacklisted since January of 2020, when he appeared on the BBC’s flagship current affairs panel show Question Time. In his appearance, he shot down claims from an audience member who asserted that Meghan Markle’s treatment in the British tabloids was a result of her mixed-race heritage.

For this, an audience member chastised Fox for being a “white privileged male”.

“Oh God!” an exasperated Fox lamented. “I can’t help what I am, I was born like this, it’s an immutable characteristic, so to call me a ‘white privileged male’ is to be racist. You’re being racist.”

“One of the dangerous things about throwing racism around in this country which we’re doing a lot at the moment, is that people become so conscious of it that things like the Manchester grooming scandal get ignored… We should not call someone racist just when they don’t agree with you,” he added.

The appearance caused a Twitter meltdown among the woke left, and hundreds of complaints flooded into the British broadcasting regulator Ofcom. The calls for his head were soon granted, with his acting agency Artists Rights Group (ARG) and his management team Authentic Talent unceremoniously dropping him over the supposed scandal.

Fox didn’t go quietly into the night, however, as he used the opportunity to launch his own anti-woke political party, ‘Reclaim’, and challenged leftist Sadiq Khan in last year’s London mayoral elections.

He has continued fighting the war for free speech in Britain with his Bad Law Project, through which he has already exposed police using their limited time to arrest a veteran for sharing a meme on Facebook rather than dealing with proper crimes.

And now he will make a triumphant return to acting, cast as the wayward Hunter Biden in the upcoming Robert Davi-directed Breitbart production ‘My Son Hunter‘ available for pre-order now.

The full trailer of "My Son Hunter" was released last night on Truth Social. Pre-Order the movie about he smartest guy Joe knows. Reserve your copy: https://t.co/5dd2DbnRSJ pic.twitter.com/Prn5AbRhsA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 26, 2022

Speaking to Breitbart News Network, Fox said that “obviously when I was cancelled, it was devastating to me having worked so long as an actor, but now there’s so little that’s made that one would want to be in, it’s all so average in a lot of ways.”

“The irony is that the woke movement wants to see an end to art — like communism does — it hates art. Those artists that are silent will also lose their jobs in the end but they won’t take their dignity with them,” he said.

“Free expression means more than any paycheque, without free speech we aren’t alive, we are waiting to die.”

Fox said that with companies such as Breitbart entering into the entertainment business that there is hope to turn the cultural tides, though he noted that money alone won’t solve the problem, saying that the reason ‘My Son Hunter‘ is a “good film is because it had a good director [Robert Davi].”

“This is the beginning of a counterculture, of what culture should be, it’s not just parroting the woke ideology.”

My Son Hunter‘ will premiere on September 7, 2022, on mysonhunter.com and is available for Pre-Purchase now.

Laurence Fox said that the “Religion of Wokery” has “no forgiveness and no repentance”. Full coverage here: https://t.co/e903PhuEVr pic.twitter.com/715MBaWWUW — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 31, 2021

