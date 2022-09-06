A transgender woman in the German city of Bremen was hospitalised after an alleged transphobic attack by a young man, just a week after a Chechen illegal immigrant beat another transgender person to death in Münster.

The attack in Bremen took place at around 7:35 pm on Saturday aboard line four of the city’s tram network. It saw a 57-year-old transgender woman attacked by a young man who was with a group of around 15 others. As the young man beat the trans woman in the face with his fists, the mob of his friends are alleged to have cheered him on.

“The almost 15-member group immediately insulted the 57-year-old as a ‘shit tranny’ and tore her wig off her head. She was then punched in the face several times by a teenager with both fists. His companions cheered on the attacker loudly,” a police spokesman said.

The attack is only stopped when other passengers aboard the tram decided to intervene and the youth, along with his friends, fled the scene after getting off the tram, German tabloid Bild reports.

Police have called out for witnesses to the incident, stating that the youth who attacked the trans woman is believed to be between 14 and 16 years old, but offered no other information regarding the possible suspect in the case.

The incident comes just a week after a 20-year-old Chechen migrant named Nuradi A. attacked three lesbian women on the edge of a local event, calling them “lesbian whores.” When a transgender man attempted to intervene, the Chechen brutally beat the 25-year-old, who hit their head on the pavement and died in hospital last Friday.

The Chechen is said to have been a former championship boxer in 2017 and is living in Germany illegally, but, according to Bild, he cannot be deported due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The incident comes nearly two years after the killing of French teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded in the street by an 18-year-old refugee from Chechnya named Abdoullakh Anzorov who was later killed by police. Mr Paty was killed after showing pictures of the Islamic prophet Mohammed to his class, which led to a social media campaign by the parent of one student, who also interacted with the killer.

