A serving member of London’s Metropolitan Police, has been charged with allegedly having sexual activity with an underage girl and twelve other crimes against children, including taking indecent images.

PC Hussain Chehab, an officer assigned to the North Area Command Unit of the Met in Enflied, London, was charged with a total of 13 crimes against children on Tuesday after being arrested in July of last year. The police officer has since been suspended from duty by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual activity with an underage girl, who was between the ages of 13 and 15 years old during the time of the alleged attacks.

Chehab has also been accused of five counts of producing indecent images of children, as well as taking indecent images of children, spreading and encouraging the distribution of indecent images of children, and engaging in sexual communication with a child, LBC reported.

The offences are all alleged to have occurred between 2019 and 2021 when he was still a serving member of the police force that is tasked with keeping the British capital safe.

Commenting on the charges, the head of the North Area Command Unit, DCS Caroline Haines said: “We recognise that this news will cause concern within the community and we have fully engaged with our local partners throughout this investigation.

“The Met has announced a comprehensive review of its standards as part of a genuine commitment to rebuild trust but I understand that developments such as this undermine that work.

“We would encourage anyone who has concerns about the actions of any of our officers to report them to us immediately.”

