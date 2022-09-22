In an interview with Breitbart News, Brexit leader Nigel Farage described the Commonwealth as the most important group to counter the rise of the Chinese Communist Party due to shared values of common law and shared culture.

Farage spoke to Breitbart News global editor-in-chief Alex Marlow this week on Breitbart News Daily about the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the future of the British monarchy under King Charles III.

“Our monarchy unites people of left and right, of globalists and nationalists. In a very odd way, the hereditary monarchy underpins our democracy and our liberties in a remarkable way,” Farage said.

He went on to state that he believes King Charles III has been solemn and honest in his pledge to uphold his duties as monarch, saying: “I have to say, thus far, we have to admire how hard he’s worked in the last few days, how dignified he’s been, and provided he keeps to those promises, he can still be a good king.”

According to Farage, the reign of King Charles III is not only important for citizens the United Kingdom, or the other Commonwealth Realms he is head of state — Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, among others — but also to the United States and the rest of the world, due to the King becoming head of the broader Commonwealth on Nations — 56 countries from across the world, mostly former territories of the British Empire, representing around 2.5 billion people.

“[P]rovided that Commonwealth stays close with their shared values of common law, of shared history, of many things culturally too that we share, it is perhaps the most important organisation in the world to combat the rise of the Chinese Communist Party, and that matters to us and it matters to you,” Farage said.

The former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) spoke out following the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior to the funeral, saying the reaction from the British public showed “the best of Britain”.

“[W]hat I’ve seen with the people lining up along the south bank of the Thames tonight to go and pay their respects, I genuinely, really, truly believe we are seeing the best of Britain. It’s all being done in our own, rather gentle way but it’s being done brilliantly and people are responding to it enormously,” he said.

“If we didn’t know just how special our system is, if we didn’t know just how highly admired our country is around the rest of the world — just think about it, even in America under Biden, flags are flying at half-mast on the all U.S. government buildings and military bases. Even in the European Union, flags are flying at half-mast. This is a truly global event,” he had said a day prior.