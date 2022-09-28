Farage: Liz Truss is ‘Betraying Brexit’ with Pro-Immigration Push

Liz Truss’ plan to push for more immigration into Britain constitutes “betraying Brexit voting Tories”, Nigel Farage has said.

“Brexit voting Tories” look like they will soon be betrayed by newly minted Prime Minister Liz Truss, Nigel Farage has claimed, with the so-called ‘Conservative’ leader now looking at further loosening requirements for legal immigrants entering the country.

The Truss government has argued that such rules are needed in order to boost the UK’s embattled economy, with one insider reportedly claiming that such a move would not constitute an overall increase in the number of legal immigrants entering Britain, which is already at a record high.

However, in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Nigel Farage attacked such a claim, saying that the new Prime Minister is being manipulated by monied interests.

Huge amounts of immigration from the

subcontinent provides cheap labour to big business. The Liz Truss immigration policy is betraying Brexit voting Tories and she will pay a big price.

“[Liz Truss’] announcement that immigration — legal immigration — into the UK is going to increase — not decrease — with so-called skilled workers, many coming from the Indian subcontinent, tells you she is doing the bidding of the big money,” Farage argued, claiming that what such powers want is “cheap labour”.

Farage went on to say that such a move ultimately constituted a “complete betrayal of what Brexit voters wanted”, one that would likely result in serious damage to the Tories in the next election.

“The Liz Truss immigration policy is betraying Brexit voting Tories and she will pay a big price,” Farage noted.

‘Allahu Akbar!’ vs ‘Jai Shri Ram!’ – UK Riots Between Muslims and Hindus Spreading https://t.co/9dWnwxhOaY — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 23, 2022

The former Brexit Party leader also cited the increase in the number of legal migrants coming from the Indian subcontinent as contributing to recent riots between Hindus and Muslims which took place in the city of Leicester.

Seemingly sparked by tensions over a cricket match, the ensuing public unrest has seen masked gangs from both communities take to the streets, with videos of young men shouting “allahu ackbar” as well as other sectarian slogans in the city going viral online.

“…the riots in Leicester and Birmingham were said by both the Hindu and Muslim communities to be caused by people who had recently come from the subcontinent,” Farage said.

Such a claim echoes those made by claims made by the Muslim community in the UK in particular, with one masked man in a video posted online blaming “freshies” — recent Hindu immigrants who entered the UK — for sparking the riots.

In particular, the man linked the recent arrivals with Indian nationalist ideology, with claims that they have been influenced by the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) paramilitary group.

“We’ve got no issue with Hindus that are from Britain, we’ve got no issue with British Hindus,” the masked man claimed.

“But the rest of you BJP-RSS freshies, if you come in, you are going to get met by us every single time,” he went on to say.

Farage’s comments on the Truss betrayal of voters come just days after he said the British public should give the new Prime Minister a chance to prove herself, suggesting the failures from the top of the Conservative party are coming even now in record time.

Diversity! 15 Arrested in Multicultural Britain After Muslim-Hindu Sectarian Riots https://t.co/7CEmYxaouV — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 21, 2022

