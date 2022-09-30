An eight-year-old girl has suffered life-altering injuries after being stabbed up to 74 times in refugee accommodation in open borders Ireland.

Having already taken in 50,000 refugees from the invaded nation, Ireland’s pro-migrant government is now struggling to house its new arrivals, with the country also suffering from a domestic housing crisis as well as a massive surge in the number of non-Ukrainian migrants claiming asylum in the country.

According to a report by the Irish Independent, police were alerted on Tuesday morning to the incident after a fellow resident saw the injured girl through a window.

Having suffered what are described as severe injuries to her neck, the girl was then rushed to hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

However, the injuries sustained by the young refugee are nevertheless thought to be “life-changing”. The girl’s mother was also reportedly found unconscious at the scene, and is described as being “critically ill”.

With the country’s government having promised to take in a limitless number of refugees from the country, tens of thousands have flocked to the nation, resulting in the state now having one of the largest Ukrainian refugee populations per capita in Europe.

Such a move has resulted in severe strain being placed on Irish infrastructure, with the ministers reportedly now expecting to spend over €1 billion on the maintenance of migrants in the country in 2022, a figure that amounts to over 1 per cent of the state’s gross tax haul in 2021.

Things do not look like they will change anytime soon however, with the country’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee — who provided over a near-blanket amnesty for illegal migrants in the country earlier this year — announcing that the massive surge of non-Ukrainian asylum seekers entering Ireland would likely be permanent.

“In terms of the international protection numbers, I do believe that this is probably a more permanent change,” she said, citing “climate and war” as the reason for the increase.

