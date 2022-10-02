The Swedish Public Health Authority has stopped recommending that healthy children aged 12 to 17 take the vaccine against the Chinese coronavirus and that only children in special circumstances should be vaccinated going forward.

The Public Health Authority (FHM) has acknowledged that very few healthy children in Sweden have come down with serious cases of the coronavirus and have ended its recommendation for children to receive coronavirus vaccines.

Sören Andersson, head of a unit at the Public Health Authority, commented on the change in policy, telling broadcaster SVT: “Overall, we see that the need for care as a result of COVID-19 has been low among children and young people during the pandemic, and has also decreased since the virus variant omicron began to spread.”

“In this phase of the pandemic, we do not see that there is a continued need for vaccination in this group,” Andersson added.

The new policy is set to go into force at the beginning of November. Adults over the age of 65 and those above 18 with health complications are still recommended to receive another dose of the coronavirus vaccine ahead of the winter months, according to the FHM.

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Chief Medical Officer Steffen Thirstrup stated just last week that the coronavirus pandemic was not finished, despite a statement by U.S. President Joe Biden who claimed it was over.

“We in Europe still consider the pandemic as ongoing and it’s important that member states prepare for rollout of the vaccines and especially the adaptive vaccines to prevent further spread of this disease in Europe,” the European Union regulator said.

While some European countries are pushing for their residents to get booster doses of the vaccine, the actual number of people taking the vaccines has plummeted in much of Europe in recent months, as countries have largely scrapped prior coronavirus restrictions.

