Germany Seizes 635 Tons of Cocaine in Ecuadorian Banana Shipment, Worth $44M

04 November 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Torben Konrad, chief detective in the criminal investigation department of the Düsseldorf police headquarters, presents the police's new "fire mobile" to the press. The vehicle is to be used to investigate the causes of fires. Photo: Roberto Pfeil/dpa (Photo by Roberto Pfeil/picture alliance via …
Getty Images
Breitbart London

BERLIN (AP) – German customs officials have seized 635 kilograms of cocaine among bananas shipped from Ecuador, authorities said Monday.

The cocaine, compressed into blocks and wrapped in plastic film, was found Oct. 27 in several packages in Duisburg in western Germany, the customs office in nearby Essen said.

The packages were wedged between bananas in a container shipped from Ecuador that had arrived in Germany via the Dutch port of Vlissingen. Employees at the company the bananas were delivered to noticed the packages and notified customs.

Authorities put the street value of the cocaine at about 44.5 million euros ($44.3 million), German news agency dpa reported.

