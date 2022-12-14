A mentally ill Moroccan migrant was arrested by French police on Monday evening after attacking and wounding several people in a supermarket while armed with a meat cleaver and two knives.

The attack took place on Monday evening at around 7 pm at a Lidl supermarket in the northern commune of Jeumont along the Belgian border and saw the Moroccan, who is in France legally, enter with a meat cleaver and two knives and attack several people.

The Moroccan said to be in his 40s, attacked three customers with his meat cleaver at the check-out area of the shop and chased others around the supermarket, with one man cutting his finger in an effort to stop the attacks, which injured five people in total, La Voix du Nord reports.

The attack ended after a customer threw bottles of champagne at the Moroccan, who fled out of an emergency exit before slitting his own wrists and neck before police arrived.

According to police, the attacker asked them to let him die when they arrived on the scene but he was airlifted to a hospital in the city of Lille. The victims of the attack received various injuries, with two seriously injured but all are in stable condition.

A police source claimed that there is no evidence of a religious motive for the attack and the Moroccan was unknown to police prior to the incident. Medication was also found at the home of the Moroccan according to a source close to the case and he is believed to suffer from schizophrenia.

The incident is just the latest stabbing attack, involving a migrant in France this year and comes just over a week after an Iranian migrant was arrested and accused of stabbing two homeless men to death in Nice.

Last month, another case saw an Afghan migrant arrested for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old young woman to death in Ronchin, near the city of Lille. According to reports, the Afghan phoned the father of the victim after the murder, admitting to the killing.

