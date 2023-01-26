Hussain Chehab, a London police officer who was posted to a school in the city, has pleaded guilty to a number of child sex abuse offences, reports have claimed.

Hussain Chehab, who is a serving officer within London’s Metropolitan Police, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, as well as to having sexual communication with a child during a sitting of Wood Green crown court on Tuesday.

It is the second instance of a high-profile case of a London police officer pleading guilty to sexual offences hitting the papers this month, with another officer admitting that he raped a number of women over many years while serving with the force.

According to a report by The Guardian, Chehab was serving as a “safer schools” officer in a borough of London when alarm bells were first raised by the family of one 16-year-old girl, who reportedly believed that the officer had been in a sexual relationship with the teenager since she was 15.

After seizing Chehab’s devices, police investigators are said to have found a number of indecent images on them, as well as messages between the officer and a 14-year-old girl, who are said to have been engaged in a sexual conversation.

The girl is said to have later provided the police with evidence that Chehab had entered into a sexual relationship with her when she was just 14 years old.

There is reportedly no evidence linking Chehab’s offending to his time serving as a “safer schools” officer in the London school.

Speaking on the case, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described it as being “ghastly” while apologising to Chehab’s victims.

“They shouldn’t be facing that at the hands of a police officer,” the commissioner reportedly said.

It is far from the first apology that senior officials from the London police force have had to give.

Chehab’s guilty plea represents the second high-profile case to hit the papers this month alone involving a police officer for the force being convicted of sexual offences.

The first of these major cases in January came when officer David ‘Bastard Dave’ Carrick, pleaded guilty to two dozen rapes which are said to have taken place between 2003 and 2020.

Carrick, an armed officer who served within the Met’s diplomatic protection command, has now pleaded guilty to 49 separate offences, with it being alleged that he kept some of his victims locked in a small cupboard for an extended period of time without food.

The force also became embroiled in scandal l;last year after another officer, Wayne Couzens, was convicted for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 33-year-old woman.

Couzens had falsely arrested the woman under the pretences of her breaking lockdown restrictions, before driving her far outside of London, where raped and murdered her.

