The United Kingdom has been forced to use its emergency coal-fired backup generators for the first time as renewables failed to supply enough energy.

Britain’s crusade for net zero saw another major failure on Tuesday, with the country having to resort to using its emergency coal-fired power plants as renewables were unable to keep up with demand.

The country has been focused on moving away from burning fossil fuels and towards green energy sources in recent years, with the last twelve months in particular seeing the country struggle to keep the lights on at times due to the green agenda of its Conservative Party government.

However, with it becoming clear that Britain’s new sources of power cannot keep up with the old, the country has kept some coal-burning power plants — those few it has not short-sightedly demolished — operational and in reserve, ready to start supplying power to the energy grid should the more eco-friendly sources start to fail.

According to the BBC, such a last resort had to finally be deployed on Tuesday, with two of the plants providing Britons with energy once again after green energy facilities failed to perform.

A total of five separate coal-fired power stations were put on standby yesterday, with two needing to be used in order to keep the energy grid stable.

The use of the power plants represents a new low for the Conservative Party’s green energy agenda, a project that has cost everyday Britons a substantial amount of money and the country much of its energy security over the last 12 months.

Despite receiving near unanimous support from the senior Tories sitting in government, renewables in Britain have proven unable to take over from fossil fuel-burning methods of energy generation.

This has resulted in the United Kingdom having to develop fossil-fuel-based failsafes for the British energy grid, keeping coal power plants on standby in order to ensure a minimum supply of power throughout the country.

Even this has, at times, not been enough, with Britain also now having a system of voluntary power rationing in place, where poorer energy customers are paid not to use electricity at certain peak-usage times during the day.

Dreamt up in 2022, the rationing system saw its first real deployment in January this year, with some energy customers paid to minimise electricity use between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in order to help avert a possible collapse of the energy grid.

