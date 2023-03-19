A former Acting Commissioner in charge of London’s Metropolitan Police has been referred to the law enforcement watchdog for allegedly saying most rape complaints concern mere “regretful sex”.

Sir Stephen House, the first Chief Constable of Police Scotland and the Acting Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis after the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick, is accused or having “used terms to describe — or a term to describe — what he thought the bulk of the rape complaints were, which was the term ‘regretful sex'” by Professor Betsy Stanko, a Home Officer-appointed advisor dealing with an investigation into the Met’s handling of rape cases, dubbed Operation Soteria.

“It felt as if he was trying to minimise what the problem was, not taking it seriously,” Stanko said of Sir Stephen — who denies her allegations.

“He used terms to describe – or a term to describe – what he thought the bulk of the rape complaints were, which was the term ‘regretful sex’.”

Operation Soteria found that some police officers “displayed a culture of disbelieving victims”, according to the BBC.

“Rape is a horrific offence that has a devastating and lasting impact,” said Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens, who had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“The comments included in the Operation Soteria Bluestone report are wholly unacceptable,” she said.

“We recognise that they risk further undermining the confidence of victims to come forward and that is deeply regrettable.”

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said that the seriousness of the allegation, against “a very senior police officer”, makes it a matter “of significant public concern, which may impact on public confidence in policing, and so it is important that they are subject to an independent investigation.”

Sir Stephen, who still works for the Met in a civilian capacity, has “categorically” denied the allegations, taking particular issue with the accusation that he used the term “regretful sex”.

“These are not words I have ever used in relation to rape or sexual assault, and the reason I am so certain that I did not say this is because I simply do not believe it. I find the phrase abhorrent,” he insisted.

“I find this characterisation of me to be deeply upsetting, and colleagues who know me know how untrue it is.”

