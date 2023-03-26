Swedish Govt Politician Blackmailed by Prostitute After Sex Purchases

Swedish Moderate Party MP Kyell Jansson was allegedly blackmailed by a prostitute just days after buying sex and is now being investigated by authorities himself.

Jansson, a member of Prime Minister Ulf Kristerssons centre-right Moderates and chairman of its nomination committee, allegedly met a woman at a bar and paid for sex, but just three days later she attempted to extort around £5,000/$6,200 from him, threatening the politician with the release of sexual images.

Jansson admitted that he paid the woman but claimed it was because she had no job at the time and needed money for her rent. ]

He also allegedly paid for the woman to have breast surgery.

“The member has taken a time out from all his commitments. It is standard procedure for judicial review and the legal process must now be allowed to run its course. Our starting point is that it is good that suspicions are being investigated and cannot comment further on the events at this time,” Ida Karlbom, head of communications, said, the newspaper Expressen reports.

The MP allegedly met the woman and one of her friends at a Stockholm bar and the three weren’t back to the MP’s home and had sexual relations. The woman later claimed Jansson bought sex from her, an allegation the MP denies.

“One can imagine that he should have contacted SAPO [the Swedish Security Police] earlier, but he may not have really understood what situation he was in from the beginning. I’m very sorry for him. This was very sad,” an acquaintance of Jansson told Expressen.

The alleged prostitute is said to have a prior criminal history and was previously sentenced for assault for stabbing a former partner and unlawfully detaining another woman, cutting off her hair and taking nude photographs of her.

Prosecutor Maria Sterup said that a preliminary investigation was underway but was not clear on whether the investigation was focused on extortion or the purchase of sex — although Expressen has claimed the investigation is into the latter.

Prostitution is illegal in Sweden and the scandal is just the latest to involve the purchasing of sex by a public figure in the country.

In 2017, a manager at Sweden’s state media broadcast SVT was caught trying to purchase the virginity of an underage girl in what was actually an undercover newspaper sting.

Years later in 2021, a number of animal rights activists were revealed to have engaged in prostitution, selling sexual services online in order to finance the court costs of their male leader, who had been jailed for crimes against farmers.

