Donald Trump Urged to ‘Keep on Fighting’ by Hungary’s Viktor Orban

Hungary’s Prime Viktor Orban offered his public support to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, urging him to “keep on fighting” as he prepares to face a Manhattan court.

Orban’s post on Twitter featured a photograph of the two men smiling and exchanging greetings during a meeting at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, estate last August.

The Hungarian leader was in the United States to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.

“Keep on fighting, Mr. President! We are with you,” Orban wrote in the tweet on Monday.

Trump is expected appear in court Tuesday in the first criminal case ever brought against a former U.S. president. He has denied any wrongdoing.

AP reports Orban was the first European national leader to publicly endorse Trump’s presidential candidacy in 2016, and voiced his support for Trump’s 2020 campaign as well.

As Orban sought a fourth-straight term as his country’s leader last year, Trump praised him as a “strong leader” who “truly loves his country,” and lauded his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

“He has my complete support and endorsement for re-election as Prime Minister!” Trump wrote in a statement in January 2022.

Meanwhile Trump has used social media to confirm he will fly into New York on Monday to prepare for his upcoming court appearance, declaring “America was not supposed to be this way!” before departure.

Trump took to his own Truth Social network to confirm he will leave his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at noon ET on Monday bound for Manhattan, as Breitbart News reported.