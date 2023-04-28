Three soldiers were killed and one injured when who U.S. Army Apache Attack Helicopters collided while on exercise in Alaska.

Two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters collided with each other near Healy, Alaska while returning from a training flight on Thursday, killing three and injuring one, a statement by the Eleventh Airborne Division said. The aircraft were from the 1st Attack Battalion of the 25th Regiment working out of Fort Wainwright.

No identification of the dead has yet been made, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Major General Brian Eifler, the Divison Commanding General and Deputy Commander, United States Alaskan Command said: “This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division. Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them… I have no doubt they will pull together during this exceptional time of need and provide comfort to our families of out fallen”.

The Army said an investigation would be launched into the crash.

The 1970s-era AH-64 Apache is, with decades of improvements and redevelopment behind it, the United States’ primary attack helicopter and is also in service with over a dozen NATO and other world allies including the United Kingdom, Japan, Taiwan, Israel, India, and Greece.

The Apache was involved in another crash in Alaska earlier this year when two soldiers were injured when their helicopter rolled over during takeoff.