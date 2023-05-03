Former President Donald Trump said he was “surprised” that Prince Harry was invited to the Coronation of his father, King Charles III, after the “disrespectful” actions of Harry and Meghan.

In an interview on GB News with long-time political ally Nigel Farage at his famed golf course at Turnberry in Scotland, Donald Trump said that he believes the Coronation this weekend will be a “great day” and that King Charles and Queen Camilla will do a “great job” leading their country.

However, the 45th President of the United States said that he was less impressed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

‘He’s said some terrible things, when you see what he said, the book to me was horrible.’ Donald Trump says he was ‘surprised’ that Prince Harry was invited to King Charles’s Coronation. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604

🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/FxPqFIP2L9 — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 3, 2023

“He’s said some terrible things, when you see what he said, the book to me was horrible,” Mr Trump said of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare.

Trump even went on to say that he was “actually surprised that Harry was invited” to the Coronation.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage, who has also been heavily critical of the woke Royal couple, responded: “I think at the end of the day, even after fallout, it’s his son, isn’t it?”

To which Donald Trump said: “Well, I don’t know, I mean different types of people, but I think it was very nice that they invited him but I was a little surprised.”

“He said some terrible things when you see what he said, and the book was just …to me, it was horrible.”

Turning his attention to Harry’s controversial wife, Meghan Markle, the current frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president said that the Duchess of Sussex had been “very disrespectful” to late Queen Elizabeth II.

‘How can you be disrespectful to the Queen?’ Donald Trump shares his outrage at the way Meghan Markle treated the late Queen Elizabeth II. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604

🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYHxmd pic.twitter.com/50pSwb9TIl — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 3, 2023

“I think [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen?” Mr Trump questioned.

“[The Queen’ was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial… She went through years and decades without controversy.”

“You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful,” Trump added.

Markle, who turned down the invitation to attend the Coronation in London this weekend in favour of staying with her young children, Archie and Lilibet, has drawn frequent criticism for alleging that the Royal Family was racist towards her and her then-unborn son over alleged concerns about his skin colour given her mixed-race background — a claim that she has so far not provided any evidence for.

Harry Demands Royals Accept He Is Not 'Delusional' and Apologise to Meghan https://t.co/9CND6wvNdP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 15, 2023

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka