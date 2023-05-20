Rochdale Grooming Probe: 10 Charged with Nearly 80 Child Sex Offences

A further 10 mostly South Asian-origin men have been charged with collectively nearly 80 offences in connection to child sexual exploitation in Rochdale.

In the latest action taken under Operation Lytton, an ongoing police investigation into historical child sexual abuse claims, ten more men have been arrested in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred between 2003 and 2008 involoving two underage girls in the town of Rochdale in the Greater Manchester Area.

In total, the then men have been charged with 76 offences relating to the sexual exploitation of children. To date, Operation Lytton has seen some 28 men charged with over 250 child sexual offences, the local news outlet Rochdale Online reported.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the reported charges the men are facing are as follows:

Irfan Qurban, 43, of Castleton, has been charged with two counts of sexual activity with a girl. Amjad Mahmood, 51, of Rochdale, has been charged with seven counts of rape of underage girl, two counts of gross indecency with an underage girl, two counts of indecent assault on an underage girl, two counts of trafficking persons within the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation, five counts of sexual activity with an underage girl, two counts of assault of an underage girl by penetration, two counts of causing/ inciting an underage girl to engage in sexual activity. Gulnawaz Khan, 40, of Rochdale has been charged with inciting an underage girl to commit an act of Gross Indecency, two counts of rape of an underage girl, two counts of sexual activity with an underage girl. Naveed Anwar, 38, of Rochdale, has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with an underage girl. Arshad Mohammed, 53, previously of Rochdale, has been charged with meeting an underage girl following sexual grooming, two counts of rape of an underage girl, sexual activity with an underage girl, assault of an underage girl by penetration, rape of a woman. Sheraz Hussain, 39, of Rochdale, has been charge with six counts of rape of an underage girl and six counts of sexual activity with an underage girl. Mohammed Zahed, 36, of Rochdale, has been charged with six counts of sexual activity with an underage girl. Khalid Mahmood, 39, of Rochdale, has been charged with rape of a woman and rape of an underage girl. Mukhtar Hussain, 39, of Rochdale, has been charged with two counts of gross indecency with an underage girl, six counts of rape of an underage girl, five counts of sexual activity with an underage girl and unlawful sexual intercourse with an underage girl. Shakeel Ahmed, 40, of Rochdale, has been charged with three counts of rape of an underage girl and sexual activity with an underage girl.

