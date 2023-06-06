Russia has said footage aired on television and radio stations showing Vladimir Putin declaring martial law is actually an A.I.-generated fake deployed by hackers.

Senior figures within the Russian government came out on Monday to assure the public that the supposed “emergency” address broadcasted by Russian television and radio stations declaring martial law was not made by Russia’s real Vladimir Putin, but by an A.I. fake. By Russia’s own account, hackers had control of a television and radio station for 37 minutes.

In the broadcast, the seemingly digitally-created Putin warned listeners that Ukraine had managed to penetrate Russia’s borders, declaring martial law and ordering an evacuation of border areas.

“Today, at 4 am this morning, Ukrainian forces… with the support of Washington, entered the territory of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions,” the video reportedly depicts Putin as saying. “We need to pull all efforts of Russians together to defeat the dangerous and insidious enemy.”

Fake "Putin's urgent appeal" was broadcast on radio and television in the border regions With the voice of the bunker Fuhrer the hackers announced the martial law in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the general mobilization and evacuation deep into the Russian territory. The… pic.twitter.com/gQE0Uo8EcK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 5, 2023

However, according to a report by Russia’s TASS news agency, the footage aired on the MIR television and radio services was completely fake, with officials from the broadcaster claiming that hackers had somehow managed to gain access to their network in order to broadcast the forgery seemingly created with A.I.

“Today, from 12:41 p.m. to 1:18 p.m., unidentified persons illegally hacked into the news programs of Mir TV and Mir Radio, replacing the content,” MIR reportedly said. “All the information posted from 12:41 p.m. to 1:18 p.m has nothing to do with the MIR International Television and Broadcasting Company and is an absolute fake and provocation.”

Such a statement was echoed by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who assured TASS that Putin had made no emergency address on Monday.

“There was definitely no [appeal],” he told reporters. “Indeed, there was a hack in some regions. In particular, I know that there was a hack on Mir radio and in some networks.”

“Now it’s all been eliminated, taken under control. Services are now sorting it out,” he added.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle