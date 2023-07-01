London’s LGBTQIA2S+ Pride Parade was disrupted on Saturday by radical climate change activists as leftists compete for the spotlight of the multifaceted progressive agenda.

Seven Just Stop Oil activists were arrested as the green extremists disrupted London’s Pride Parade for allegedly failing to “protect” the LGBTQIA2S+ from the supposedly impending Armageddon of climate change.

The green activists used their typical tactic of laying down on the road to stop the march, choosing to block the float sponsored by Coca-Cola over its role in plastic pollution.

Unlike during similar protests from Just Stop Oil and other climate radicals, the protesters were cleared within one minute from the road, according to the Metropolitan Police, which has previously been accused of inaction when normal commuters are disrupted by such actions.

🏳️‍🌈 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL DISRUPTS PRIDE LGBTQ+ supporters of Just Stop Oil have disrupted the Pride in London parade, blocking Coca-Cola's float and spraying black and pink paint over the road. A thread on why we've disrupted #PrideInLondon: pic.twitter.com/bGjudM9VUl — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 1, 2023

Representatives from Just Stop Oil had met with London Pride prior to the annual parade, demanding that the LGBTQIA2S+ organisation condemns new oil, gas, and coal projects as well as refusing sponsorship from “high-polluting industries and stop allowing the inclusion of floats from these organisations in the parade.”

The green group claimed that such corporations are attempting to “pinkwash” their image by partnering with the Pride Parade.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Pride was born from protest. It speaks to how far we’ve come as a community, that high-polluting industries and the banks that fund them, now see Pride as a useful vehicle for sanitising their reputations, waving rainbow flags in one hand whilst accelerating social collapse with the other.

“It is queer people, and particularly queer people of colour in the global south, who are suffering first in this accelerating social breakdown. What would those who instigated the gay liberation movement, during the Stonewall riots in 1969, make of the corporatised spectacle Pride has now become?”

“These partnerships embarrass the LGBTQ+ community, at a time when much of the cultural world is rejecting ties to these toxic industries. We call on Pride to remember the spirit in which it was founded and to respect the memory of all those who fought and died to secure the rights we now possess, whilst taking the necessary steps to protect our community long into the future.”

Just Stop Oil, which has frequently used the tactic of blocking roads to gain media attention, has been accused of having “blood on their hands” after two women, including a mother of four, died after traffic was diverted last October after green activists suspended themselves from Queen Elizabeth II bridge in London.

It was reported at the time that the resulting traffic from the stunt had prevented the two women from getting to a hospital in time to save their lives.

