Israel Says 199 Hostages Taken in Hamas Terror Attack Identified

The Israeli government says it has identified and notified the families of 199 people known to be held since the terrorist attack ten days ago.

The number of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza has been revised upwards from at least 150 as stated last week to 199 today, the Israeli government has said, reports The Times of Israel.

Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the families of the 199 hostages has been “updated” and that trying to get those taken back is a “top national priority”.

RAdm Hagari further said major efforts were underway to locate the hostages inside Gaza and while intelligence was forthcoming, he Israel would not “carry out an attack that would endanger our people”.

It is known many of those taken by Hamas on Saturday’s massive terrorist attack were international visitors to Israel, and considerable numbers of tourists are thought to have been killed, or are still missing. Whether all of the 199 described are Israeli citizens was not stated.

Tragically for the families of those involved, it is already known some hostages have died, with Israeli forces having found bodies of the deceased during counter-strikes inside the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday 14th killed at least 1,3000 Israelis and tourists with a major rocket barrage and incursions targeting remote targets like Kibbutzes and music festivals. 351 people are still recovering from their injuries in Israel, including 89 in serious condition.

There has also been a considerable number of casualties in Palestine itself since the terror attack as Israel launches counter strikes, and not least because Hamas is reportedly executing Palestinians trying to flee the warzone. As stated, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said Hamas was erecting roadblocks on escape routes to prevent people from evacuating.