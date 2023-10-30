WATCH: New Zealand Maori Haka Performed in Support of Israel

Participants in a New Zealand rally demanding the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza performed a traditional Maori Haka in the national capital Wellington on Sunday.

Video released on X – formerly known as Twitter – shows the Haka being performed in Wellington’s Te Ngakau Civic Square in front of rows of chairs adorned with posters of missing Israelis.

Many of those taking part draped themselves in the Israeli national flag.

The social media post came with the exhortation: “Haka in support of Israel. From the ends of the earth, we stand with you Israel.”

Haka in support of Israel. From the ends of the earth, we stand with you Israel. 🇱🇱🇱 pic.twitter.com/qEklWWnibG — Indigenous Coalition For Israel (@IndigenousCFI) October 29, 2023

The gathering in Wellington was designed to show public support for Israel as it seeks to retaliate for the events of October 7 when Hamas terrorists invaded the country and began mass rape, torture, and slaughter of civilians before taking hostages back to Gaza.

The Haka is a traditional ceremony performed by New Zealand’s Maori indigenous population that has been popularised globally by the national rugby team known as the All Blacks.