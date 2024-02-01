Police have named a suspect following a chemical attack that injured 12, including children and police officers, in London on Wednesday night.

London’s Metropolitan Police say they want to talk to Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, said to be 35 years old, a resident of the “Newcastle area” of north-east England after a chemical attack in London on Wednesday night that caused serious injuries. Ezedi has “significant injuries to the right side of his face” and was last seen on the Caledonian Road in North London.

Police cautioned that they believe Ezedi “is a dangerous individual” and: “If you see Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, call 999 immediately. He should NOT be approached.”

It was initially reported that nine people had been injured in the attack near Clapham Common, but that has now increased to 15 people. Among those originally confirmed injured were a mother and her two daughters, three members of the public who rushed to their aid and who presumably then unwittingly came into contact with the strong alkali chemical, and five police officers responding.

CCTV captures 'chemical substance' attack unfold in Clapham in south London.https://t.co/QjyiwescaR pic.twitter.com/GarZViJkv0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 1, 2024

Further details of the attack have emerged since initial reports, with security camera footage of the attack acquired by a broadcaster showing a woman having a car driven over her, and a child being thrown to the ground. It is now said that the injuries to the 31-year-old mother and her youngest daughter are potentially “life-changing”.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron said of their understanding of events: “We were called to Lessar Avenue, SW4 at about 19:25hrs on Wednesday, 31 January.

“It was reported that a man had thrown a child to the ground and that a substance – which we now know to be alkaline – had been thrown. The man attempted to make off in a car but collided with a stationary vehicle, and then made off on foot, in the direction of Clapham Common. We believe the man and woman are known to each other.”

A witness to the attack who heard screaming while watching television, said that once he looked out his his window he witnessed the woman being hit by the car. He told The Guardian: “Her daughter banged on the car window to tell the guy behind the wheel to get out.

“At that point, he threw acid on her. Then he took a girl who must have been three years old out of the backseat and picked her up and smashed her on the floor twice. Then he ran away because people started chasing him. After that I heard a woman screaming”: ‘My eyes, my eyes, where are my children?’ She was running up and down with her eyes covered.”