Prince Harry Turns Back on UK, Formally Declares U.S. Residency

He’s all yours, America. Prince Harry is now formally a U.S. resident a full four years after he and his American wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, moved to a luxury villa in Southern California and stepped away from their duties as working British Royals.

AP reports the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne formally confirmed his new migration status via a travel company he controls which filed paperwork this week informing British authorities he has decamped and is now “usually resident” in the United States.

The paperwork was filed by Travalyst Ltd, a company at least 75 percent owned by Harry and which was founded in 2020 to “to promote global awareness of the importance of sustainable tourism.”

The documentation was received Monday by Companies House, the government agency that oversees the incorporation of U.K. companies, the AP report sets out.

In it Harry wrote “new country/state usually resident: United States,” using his full name Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.

Harry claimed to have been a U.S. resident since June 29 last year.

That is same date his father King Charles ordered him to return the keys to Frogmore Cottage, the Royal property he had been living at since 2019 after it was gifted to him by the late Queen for his wedding.

Prince Harry Throws King Under the Bus in Court Docs Ahead of Coronation https://t.co/xb7Edp4Mx1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 27, 2023

The filing further separates Harry from his role as one of the king’s counselors of state — members of the royal family who can be deputized to carry out the duties of the monarch if he is unwell or out of the country.

Earlier this year, Harry said this year he has “considered” U.S. citizenship, which would mean fully renouncing his Royal titles.