Three Adults and a Child Gunned Down in Central London Shooting

A child is in a serious condition and three adults are in hospital after a shooting Wednesday near a restaurant in north-east London.

The BBC reports police were called to Kingsland High Street, in Dalston in Hackney, at about 21:20 BST after reports of gunshots.

Officers, including firearms specialists, and the London ambulance service attended the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The four victims were found with gunshot injuries and were taken to hospital in east London, the Met added.

A London Ambulance Service confirmed to the BBC it had treated the casualties at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre.

The child is reported to be in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into circumstances around the incident has begun.

Witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speeding away from the scene near the Evin restaurant, the Daily Telegraph reports.

There are unconfirmed reports that the motorcyclist fired shots towards the direction of the restaurant.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward said Londoners would “be shocked” by the incident.

“Our thoughts go to all those affected,” he added, before calling on the public for help.

“Fast moving enquiries are under way and we will update as soon as we can. If anyone has any information, please contact us.”