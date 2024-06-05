A motorist ran down a school party of 12 schoolchildren who were cycling to a city park on their bikes, critically injuring several, in France. Police have launched an investigation.

12 children aged between 10 and 12-years-old were run down by a car in the city of La Rochelle, western France, on Wednesday morning. Of the group, one was in a state of “absolute” critical injury and was airlifted to hospital. Two more were very seriously injured, and three more were injured seriously.

The other children in the school group, who were cycling from a leisure centre to a park, are said by police to be “in a state of shock”.

The 83-year-old motorist was arrested. Police have launched an investigation, and say while no cause of collision has yet been determined, they are looking into a charge of causing involuntary injury. There was not a hit-and-run, and no drugs or alcohol were detected in the driver’s bloodstream.

This story is developing, more follows.