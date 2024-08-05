The tenderfoot Labour government in Britain announced that mosques will be offered “emergency security” protection amid the national unrest and riots following the killing of three young girls by an alleged second-generation migrant Rwandan-heritage youth.

Fledgling Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer redoubled his commitment to cracking down on the “far-right thuggery” seen across the UK on Sunday, which again saw numerous clashes with police and anti-immigration protesters and rioters, as well as an attack on a reported “migrant hotel” in the grooming gang hotspot of Rotherham.

Still keeping well clear of discussing the catalyst of these protests and riots — the mass stabbing of young children last week at a ‘Taylor Swift dance party’ for young children in Southport — Starmer instead continues to focus his energies on the fear amid Britain’s Muslim population.

“People in this country have a right to be safe. And yet, we’ve seen Muslim communities targeted. Attacks on Mosques. Other minority communities singled out. Nazi salutes in the street. Attacks on the police. Wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric,” Starmer said in a video address.

And yet the comments came as what can only be described as “Asian” or “Muslim” gangs took to the streets themselves on Sunday. In Bolton, it is stated a group shouting “Allahu Akhbar” clashed with police as they attempted to get close what was said to be an anti-immigration protest.

I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend. Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law. pic.twitter.com/uNeJtD8pCQ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 4, 2024

Coupled with his short speech, Starmer’s government announced a “new rapid response process” for mosques supposedly at risk to be provided with “additional security personnel, providing communities with vital support and reassurance.

Downing Street said that the “emergency security” measure will come on top of the existing Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, which already has up to £29.4 million earmarked for this year to fund security at mosques and Muslim faith schools.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said of the mosque protection scheme: “In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, alongside the support from local police forces and we repeat that anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law. ”

“The Government has made clear that targeted attacks on Muslim communities will not be tolerated. All those involved in violent disorder, including attacks on the police, local communities, arson and looting should expect to face the full force of the law.”

Prime Minister Starmer also expressed a warning to the rioters, saying: “I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves. This is not protest. It is organised, violent thuggery.”

Starmer, who previously served as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service when the CPS decided not to charge now-infamous BBC pedophile Jimmy Savile — although Starmer’s supporters insist he had nothing to do with this decision during his time as head prosecutor — and who knelt for BLM rioters in 2020 added: “Whatever the apparent cause or motivation we make no distinction. Crime is crime. And this government will tackle it.”

However, the month-old government has already faced accusations of disparities in the handling of riots in minority communities, as was seen last month in Leeds, and those over the past week against mass migration. There have also been accusations that police have taken a softer approach towards apparent roaming groups of Islamic vigilantes colloquially referred to on social media as the “Muslim Defence League.”

Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe said Sunday that police need to treat “everybody fairly and equally” and that they must “apply the same rules to EVERY part of society.”

Lowe also argued that Starmer needs to address the underlying cause of the anger and unrest—the elite project of importing millions of foreigners into the country against the wishes of the public—or the prime minister risks fanning the flames further.

