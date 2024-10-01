A suspected acid attack at a London school on Monday afternoon has left a 14-year-old girl hospitalised with potentially life-changing injuries while police say they are searching for a “black male” in connection to the incident.

At around 4.40 pm on Monday, an attack with what police believe was an “acidic” substance left three people injured at the Westminster Academy in Paddington.

According to the Metropolitan Police, a 14-year-old girl remains in hospital after she suffered injuries which may be life-changing. Another two victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman, also suffered injuries during the attack but thankfully they are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The boy remains in hospital while the woman has since been discharged. Two police officers who attended the scene were also said to have been hospitalised as a precaution after they reported feeling unwell.

The police force said that tests of the substance used in the attack are ongoing, however, initial indications have led officers to believe that it was “acidic” in nature.

The Met said that the suspect has been described as a tall, slim, black male, who was wearing dark clothing and either a mask or balaclava to obscure his face. The suspect is said to have used an e-scooter to flee from the scene.

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis said: “Officers were on routine patrol when they were flagged down to this terrible incident.

“From our enquiries so far we believe the two young victims were on Alfred Road when they were approached by a lone suspect who threw a substance at them before fleeing down Harrow Road.”

“A member of staff bravely and selflessly rushed to provide first aid to the two victims, sustaining injuries herself in the process. Fortunately she has now left hospital.”

Purvis added: “I know how incredibly concerning this incident is to parents and pupils and the wider Westminster community. We are in close contact with the school and local authority, and I can assure people that a thorough investigation is well under way, and that my officers will not stop until the suspect is found and arrested.”

In a statement following the attack, Numera Anwar, the principal of the school, said per the Daily Mail: “One pupil, a teacher and a member of the public have been injured in an incident outside the school building on the main road involving an acid-like corrosive substance.

“This was a distressing incident which took place after school hours when students and staff were leaving the school site. We are offering support to families and relatives of all involved.

“We are working with the local authority and will have counsellors and other support available onsite. The welfare of the students at Westminster Academy is always our priority and that continues to remain the case.”

Anwar said that while it is an “unsettling time” for parents and the community, she urged “everyone to avoid speculation as this will not be helpful and may compromise the investigation.”

The school remained closed on Tuesday, with pupils continuing their lessons online.

The leader of the local Westminster City Council Adam Hug commented: “This is a truly shocking attack on school pupils and a member of staff. The council has been in touch with Westminster Academy and we will provide educational psychologists and any other support to help children through what is a traumatic ordeal. Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected.

“Clearly this attack will be unsettling for the whole academy and the wider community, and we will be working with police to provide reassurance and whatever support we can.

“We would urge anyone with information about what has happened to contact the police.”

Earlier this year, the nation was shocked by a chemical attack in the Clapham district of South London. A woman and her two young children were injured by a corrosive alkaline substance, leaving the mother with life-changing injuries. Nine others were injured during the attack.

The culprit, Abdul Ezedi, an illegal migrant from Afghanistan who was granted asylum in 2020 despite previously being convicted in Britain of sexual assault, was found weeks after the attack in the River Thames after a suspected suicide.