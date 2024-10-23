Two More Boat Migrants Drown in English Channel, French Authorities Say

PARIS (AP) – French maritime authorities pulled the bodies of two migrants from the English Channel on Wednesday, pushing the count of dead and missing in French waters so far this year above 50.

Authorities said 46 other people were rescued, after a failed attempt to cross the treacherous waterway between France and England aboard a heavily overloaded inflatable boat.

This year is proving to be particularly deadly. The French maritime prefecture that oversees French waters in the channel had counted 49 dead or missing so far in 2024, before the latest incident, which pushed its new total to 51.

In a statement, the maritime prefecture said the search operation Wednesday was launched after a life vest was found at sea.

Two French vessels dispatched to the area and backed by a navy helicopter picked up 48 people “in difficulty” in the waters, the statement said.

Of those, two were unresponsive, it said. Attempts were made to revive them but their deaths were confirmed by medical teams back on land in the northern French port of Calais, the prefecture said.