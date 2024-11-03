A far-left Labour Party MP sparked outrage after sharing a post on social media accusing new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch of representing “white supremacy in blackface”.

According to The Telegraph, MP for Brent East Dawn Butler, a member of Labour’s Socialist Campaign Group, shared a post from British-Nigerian writer Nels Abbey claiming that Badenoch winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on Saturday would mark a “victory for racism”.

This weekend, Badenoch, born to Nigerian Yoruba parents, became the first black leader of a major political party in the history of the United Kindom. Badenoch is also the fourth female leader of the Conservative Party, following Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and Liz Truss.

In contrast, the left-wing Labour Party has never had a female or black leader, despite claiming to represent the interests of minorities and women.

However, the post shared by Butler declared, “A victory for Badenoch is an obvious, unprecedented and once inconceivable victory for racism,” adding that ‘Badenochism’ should be viewed as “white supremacy in Blackface”.

The post rejected the idea of celebrating any breaking of a glass ceiling by Badenoch or that she may serve as a role model for other black people in the country, arguing that people should not celebrate a “blackface of white supremacy”.

“This will be a painful and shameful period. Our various politics and very standing in Britain and as British people will be seriously compromised by a Badenoch victory. Yet rest assured: painful as it may be for Black & Brown people – history teaches us that Badenochism will end even worse for Kemi Badenoch,” the post concluded.

Although Butler removed the post from her profile, she has yet to publicly apologise to her fellow MP.

Still, the far-left MP has drawn some backlash, with the MP for Huntingdon, Ben Obese-Jecty, saying per GB News: “It never takes much for Labour’s mask to slip.

“Dawn Butler is not alone on the Government benches in holding this view of Kemi. This will be a test to see whether Keir Starmer removes the whip, or effectively condones Butler’s abhorrent approval of this smear?”

Conservative Councillor Oliver Cooper added: “Dawn Butler thinks the most successful black woman in British history is racist against black people.

“Keir Starmer has to decide whether he wants obsessive race warriors like Dawn Butler to continue to represent his party. It seems he does.”

Badenoch, a staunch critic of leftist race baiters such as Black Lives Matter and an opponent of Critical Race Theory, has frequently faced leftist attacks over her race during her time as a lawmaker.

In 2021, Badenoch remarked that the deployment of epithets by the left, such as “Uncle Tom” or “coconut”, is “designed to intimidate ethnic minority people from their right to express legitimate views.”