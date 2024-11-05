Former President Donald J. Trump hailed his longstanding friendship with Nigel Farage and likened the Brexit populist movement across the pond to the MAGA movement in America as he closed out his presidential campaign on Monday in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom was put on full display in Reading, Pennsylvania as thousands of Americans joined Donald Trump in celebrating ‘Mr Brexit’ Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to withdraw from the globalist European Union project in 2016.

“What he is doing is sort of like what we did a few years ago; he’s doing a great job,” Trump said of Mr Farage.

“He’s always been my friend for some reason; he liked me, I liked him, and he’s shaking it up pretty good over there. He was the big winner of the last election in the UK, and he’s a very spectacular man, very highly respected, Nigel Farage,” Mr Trump continued to rapturous applause for the British populist.

Farage was an early backer of Trump’s first presidential run in 2016 and has remained a staunch ally and confidant since.

While the Brexit boss had initially planned on campaigning full-time for the Republican candidate’s campaign, a snap UK election called in July saw Farage return to the frontlines of British politics.

Despite having only a few weeks to prepare, Farage’s Reform UK party won over four million votes, and the Brexit leader finally earned himself a seat in parliament. He now represents the English seaside constituency of Clacton as an MP.

Mr Farage has set his sights on upending the establishment parties in Britain in the 2029 general election, hoping not only to surpass the conservative-in-name-only Tory party but to overthrow the governing leftist Labour Party as well.

This week, however, the Reform UK boss travelled to Pennsylvania to stand by his longtime ally Donald Trump.

Speaking outside of a polling station in Scranton on Tuesday, Mr Farage said that he noticed that there are “more Trump signs on the lawn than there were four years ago or eight years ago”.

“He’s not quite the feared figure that he used to be,” Farage remarked.

“Who’s going to win? Well, Pennsylvania is key; from everything I’m seeing, early voting numbers, etcetera, I still genuinely believe that Trump will take this state, and if he takes the state, I don’t see how he can’t win the election.”