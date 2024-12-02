Bible sales are booming. As the world struggles through a litany of threats, upheavals, war and rumors of war, the ancient text has seen a 22 percent jump in sales across 2024.

The boost has been attributed to rising anxiety and revitalised marketing and designs.

A report by the Wall Street Journal reveals the year-on-year sales rise with book sale tracker Circana BookScan releasing data showing Bible sales are on the rise.

By the end of October last year, Bible sales were only up one percent from 2022.

Jeff Crosby, who serves as the president of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association, told the outlet:

People are experiencing anxiety themselves, or they’re worried for their children and grandchildren. It’s related to artificial intelligence, election cycles…and all of that feeds a desire for assurance that we’re going to be OK.

Many Bible sales stem from first-time buyers.

Others have the endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump who in March teamed up with country music star Lee Greenwood on a new, patriot-themed edition of the Bible — the “God Bless the U.S.A.” Bible, which comes with copies of the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and Pledge of Allegiance, as Breitbart News reported.

Trump introduced the new Bible edition in a Truth Social video in which he spoke about the U.S. as a Judeo-Christian country and the need to protect Christian values, which are under attack by the left.

In 2019, Bible sales hit 9.7 million, and in the first 10 months of 2024, they have already surpassed 13.7 million, marking a 41 percent increase.

The latest boost comes even as the holy text is under public threat.

As Breitbart News reported, Scottish film star Brian Cox, who plays the odious billionaire media mogul Logan Roy in the HBO hit series Succession, in May described the Bible as “one of the worst books ever.”

“It is not the truth, it’s a mythology,” he said. “We’ve created that idea of God, and we’ve created it as a control issue, and it’s also a patriarchal issue… and it’s essentially patriarchal — we haven’t given enough scope to the matriarchy.”

Humans “simply haven’t evolved” to the point where we look inside ourselves to deal with our problems rather than trying to solve them with religion, he contended.

In 2023 a school district in the state of Utah removed the Bible from elementary and middle schools for containing “vulgarity and violence”.

The move followed a complaint from a parent that the King James Bible has material unsuitable for children.

The ban was quickly overturned after a public outcry.