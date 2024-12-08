There are “indications” that an explosion, which partially collapsed a building in The Hague and left multiple people dead on Saturday, was a “crime”, but Dutch authorities have yet to identify the cause of the deadly blast publicly.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, an explosion sparked several other small explosions at a residential complex in the Tarwekamp of The Hague, killing at least five people and injuring at least four others.

A recovery operation searching for survivors or other victims continued on Sunday. It is currently unclear how many more potential victims are still under the rubble.

Speaking after visiting the explosion site, Dutch Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel said, per De Telegraaf, there are “indications for a crime in Tarwekamp explosions”. Still, he refused to disclose what the indications were.

“We don’t know the cause yet. The police are investigating multiple scenarios, including the scenario of a crime. So that track is run out,” he added, according to public broadcaster NOS.

However, police are reportedly still searching for a car that was seen speeding away from the area after the blast and have solicited tips from the public.

“If this were the result of a wilful explosion, that would be terrible,” Van Weel said, adding: “If this is a crime, we will catch the perpetrators.”

A police spokeswoman said that all options are currently being considered, saying, “It can be a crime, but also an accident.”

The Dutch police have established a Large-Scale Investigation Team (TGO) for the case, comprising over 20 detectives under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Alongside rescue workers searching for victims, forensic specialists have been brought in to examine the area for potential clues as to the cause of the blast.

After visiting the site and meeting with the family of victims, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said: “Sadness, disbelief and helplessness. It is palpable among residents of the Tarwekamp in The Hague.

“Heartbreaking that there are multiple fatalities, injuries and missing people to mourn. I sympathize with all family members, friends, acquaintances and neighbours. Several houses are uninhabitable and people have lost all their belongings. Terrible.

“My great appreciation goes out to the emergency services who are working hard to find missing people. I hope for all involved that the uncertainty will soon end and I wish them much strength!”