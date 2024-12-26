Hundreds of Illegal Boat Migrants Cross English Channel on Christmas

People smuggling operations continued in the English Channel on Christmas as hundreds of illegals reached British shores after setting sail from the beaches of France.

According to The Sun, the largest circulation paper in Britain, around 400 boat migrants crossed the Channel on Christmas day.

The holiday surge came after over ten days with no crossings, since December 14th, when 160 aliens arrived.

So far this year, approximately 35,040 illegals traversed the Channel from France.

Although crossings are up 20 per cent over last year, there has been a decline since the record year of 2022 when over 45,000 landed on British beaches.

Nevertheless, the surge in illegal boat migration further undercuts claims from the left-wing Labour Party government of Sir Keir Starmer, that their plan of targeting the people smuggling gangs can solve the crisis.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has long argued that the government should adopt a turn back the boats approach and send migrants back to France rather than the current approach, which sees the Border Force act as an effective ferry service for illegals, bringing them to shore at Dover for processing.

Reform MP Lee Anderson said per the Express: “The best Christmas present the UK could have today is to send these freeloading economic migrants back to France. I do no want these people in my country.”

Fellow Reform parliamentarian Rupert Lowe wrote on X: “Christmas or not, if a single one of these illegal migrants steps foot in Britain, they should be immediately detained and deported as swiftly as possible.

“These men expect comfortable accommodation and upkeep. Remove that incentive, LOUDLY, and the boats stop overnight.”