Transgender TikToker Jailed for Strangling and Abusing Former Girlfriend

A transgender TikToker has been jailed in England after pleading guilty to a string of domestic abuse against her former girlfriend, including setting her on fire and strangling her.

Hollie Hanson, 26, who was born as a female but now demands others refer to her either as a man or with “they/them” pronouns, was sentenced last week by the Leeds Crown Court to four years imprisonment, a further three years on extended licence, and made subject of an indefinite restraining order against her former partner.

Hanson was arrested in September following an incident in which she strangled her former girlfriend in a jealous rage for socialising with friends. Fortunately, the victim managed to film the attack and provide the evidence to the police.

Detective Constable Demi Stubbs said: “This has been a sustained attack lasting several minutes, with Hanson repeatedly making threats about killing the female victim. Hanson then became violent toward one of their friends.

“Hanson has shown they are a dangerous individual who is prepared to use extreme levels of violence in a domestic relationship. Hanson was remanded in custody throughout this court process and has now been jailed.”

It was further revealed in the police investigation that Hanson had displayed controlling behaviour, including preventing the victim from owning a phone or from speaking with friends and family. Additional violent behaviour was also uncovered, including an instance in which Hanson hit the victim in the head with a vodka bottle.

In another incident, according to the Daily Mail, Hanson had poured a “can of fuel” on the victim and set it alight with a cigarette, causing her ex-girlfriend’s boots to catch on fire.

In a statement read before the court by prosecutor Oliver Norman, the victim said: “She’s left a mark on my life that won’t go away. She’s ruined me as a person. I’m vulnerable and a broken person and that’s at the hands of Hollie Hanson.

“I’ve finally come to the realisation that she never loved me. The realisation is that Hollie Hanson is my abuser. I worry that I will never get over the pain and hurt she’s caused me. I hope to never set eyes on her again.”

Sentencing, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar of the Leeds Crown Court characterised Hanson as a “dangerous offender,” adding that for the victim “it was a horrendous experience to undergo at the hands of someone you think you love.”

Hanson, who amassed tens of thousands of views on TikTok as a transgender influencer, reportedly applied for a gender recognition certificate after being imprisoned at HMP New Hall women’s prison and has sought to be renamed as “Ryder Hanson”.

DC Stubbs said: “This case highlights that domestic abuse does not only occur in heterosexual intimate relationships. I would urge anyone who is in the LGBTQ+ community who is the victim of domestic abuse, whether physical or emotional, or who has concerns for a friend or family member, to please have the confidence to come forward.”