Sweden School Shooting Death Toll Rises to 11 Including Gunman

Swedish authorities increased the official death toll of the country’s “worst mass shooting” at an adult education school to 11, with six injured.

Police say the large school campus and level of carnage that confronted them as they stormed Campus Risbergska in Orebro, Sweden on Tuesday afternoon made identifying just how many victims of a shooting attack initially difficult. Officially announced estimates rose from five injured to ten killed on Tuesday, and now has been revised again to 11 killed including the gunman himself.

In addition to the 11 fatalities at the adult remedial school six people were injured, three seriously. Of those admitted to hospital for surgery were three women and two men, and one other woman sustained minor injuries. Two people remain in intensive care on Wednesday.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday evening: “This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history”.

All victims were aged over 18 years old.

The identity of the 35-year-old male shooter has not officially been released by police and Swedish media are colluding with the authorities in this regard, releasing limited details about the deceased attacker but stopping short of naming him. Newspaper Aftonbladet for instance states it has spoken to family members whjo described him as a “loner” who had long ago stopped talking to family and friends.

The paper states the killer lived “under the radar”: he had never had any interactions with the police, had never taken out a student loan, and had changed his name in 2017. He had no declared income for several years apart from a small passive income — such as from interest payments or shares — of around $8,000.

His home has been raided and police have recovered digital devices for investigation. No motive has been publicly acknowledged but police say they are not aware of any terrorism angle.

Witnesses state the man entered the school carrying a guitar bag, which Associated Press describes as offering “primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older, Swedish-language classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities”, and entering a bathroom around lunchtime Tuesday. Inside, he is stated to have changed into military-style green fatigues and retrieved an “automatic” weapon from the bag.

The gunman was described as walking around the school calmly as he shot.

Aftonbladet say he is thought to have thrown a smoke grenade when police arrived, and six police officers were treated for smoke inhalation. The gunman shot himself dead once police were on the scene.