Migrant From Brazil Charged over Stabbing Spree Attack in Dublin

A migrant from Brazil has been arrested and charged in connection to the mass stabbing attack in Dublin on Sunday.

Gabrial Fereira Motta Valladares, 29, a Brazillian national, has been charged with two counts of assault causing harm and weapons possession over a boxcutter and scissors, the Irish Times reports.

He is alleged to have committed the assaults with the sharp instruments on Oxmantown Road and Niall Street in the Stoneybatter area of central Dublin on Sunday.

Valladares, who is said to have lived in Ireland since 2022, claimed to have no income and therefore relied on taxpayer-funded legal aid during his court appearance.

The migrant claimed that he was “afraid to be killed” when he was charged. However, he remained silent in court, where he was given a Portuguese language interpreter.

According to public broadcaster RTE, Valladeres “wept” throughout much of the court proceedings on Tuesday.

Judge Áine Clancy ordered him to be remanded in custody and to appear before the Cloverhill District Court via video link on February 18th. Valladeres is expected to launch an application for bail then.

The attack on Sunday saw three people hospitalised.

A local resident who was witness to the attack said: “I saw a lot of Garda cars arrive really fast. They all jumped out at exactly the same time. I saw a guy running and they dived on him outside a house.

“He just screamed and screamed and screamed ‘leave me alone.’ He was terrified, like someone who wasn’t expecting that to happen. And then it all stopped.”