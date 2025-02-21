In response to the knife crime epidemic in Britain, the Labour Party government has announced new and stricter penalties for online retailers for the sale of knives to minors or the sale of banned blades.

The UK Home Office said on Wednesday that the government will introduce new restrictions against online retailers for the sale and supply of knives. Dubbed “Ronan’s Law” in commemoration of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was murdered with a knife in 2022 by fellow schoolmate Prabjeet Veadhesa, the legislation will increase the current jail sentence of six months for selling knives to minors to up to two years.

The penalty could apply to either the “individual who has processed the sale or a CEO of the company,” the Home Office said in a statement. The two-year sentence will also apply to retailers who sell or supply recently banned weapons, such as “zombie-style” knives.

Additionally, online retailers will be required to inform police of any “suspicious-looking purchases of knives on their platforms” to prevent resales of their products on social media. Furthermore, the Home Office said that following a consultation later this year, the government will also consider implementing a registration scheme for online retailers, which could restrict the sale of knives to only “responsible sellers”.

Turning to the actual perpetrators of the offences, the government said that it will be adding a new offence of “possessing an offensive weapon with intent for violence” to the Crime and Policing Bill.

The clause will mean that anyone in possession of a weapon, legal or not, who is determined to have “intent to cause violence” will face up to four years in prison.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It is horrifying how easy it is for young people to get hold of knives online even though children’s lives are being lost, and families and communities are left devastated as a result.

“Not enough has been done to tackle the online market over recent years which is why we made it an urgent priority in our manifesto and the measures today will be underpinned by investment for a new dedicated police unit to go after those who are breaking the law and putting children and teenagers lives at risk.”

Much focus has been placed by the media and the government in recent months on the supposed role of online retailers in Britain’s knife crime epidemic in the wake of the Southport mass stabbing at a children’s Taylor Swift dance party last June.

Because second-generation Rwandan migrant Axel Rudakubana purchased the knife used in the attack on Amazon, the legacy media were quick to brand him the “Amazon Killer”. This was despite Rudakubana having been influenced by radical Islamic terrorism and him admitting to previously taking a knife from his family’s kitchen to school.

Nevertheless, pointing the blame at foreign retailers for the issue rather than examining the role that immigration may have played in the attack appeared to suit both the establishment media and the leftist government.