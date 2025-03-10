Police fined a British couple £1,500 after having discovered an illegal migrant had hidden on their vehicle to enter the UK from France clandestinely.

While successive UK governments have outright failed to solve the illegal migrant crisis in the English Channel, with people smuggling networks continuing to operate on the beaches of Calais in partnership with black market networks in Britain, the police have seen fit to fine a British couple who were apparently taken advantage of by an illegal.

Adrian (55) and Joanne Fenton (57) of Heybridge in Essex were astonished to receive word from the Home Office that they would be fined £1,500 for an illegal alien stowaway who had clung to the bike rack on the back of their motorhome as they returned home from France last October.

The couple claimed that they had notified police after discovering the 16-year-old alien from Sudan clinging to their vehicle’s bike rack.

However, they were accused by the Home Office of having failed to “check that no clandestine entrant was concealed in the vehicle,” the BBC reported.

The email from the government went on to claim that the illegal migrant was discovered by an officer, despite the couple saying they had notified the police of his presence.

The Home Office, which is tasked with protecting the nation’s borders, went on to claim that such fines are “designed to target negligence rather than criminality”. However, the practice perhaps typifies the state of anarcho-tyranny in Britain in which criminals flourish and the ordinary majority suffer.

The couple have vowed to launch an appeal, with Mr Fenton claiming that border officials in France and the UK had failed to inspect the area where the migrant stowed away.

In a letter to the Home Office, he said: “At no point did I believe I would be fined by taking correct and moral action… This action taken by Border Force to impose a fine only encourages travellers [or] holidaymakers in this position not to call the police but to let the stowaway abscond.”

The incident comes as 4,131 illegals have reached the UK after crossing in small boats launched from the beaches of France since the start of the year. According to analysis from the PA News agency, this represents a 23 per cent increase over the same time last year, 33 per cent higher than in 2023, and 87 per cent higher than in 2022.

With the leftist Labour Party government continuing to refuse to send illegals back to France, the vast majority of aliens are picked up by the Border Force in the Channel and brought to British shores, where they are often afforded free room and board at taxpayer expense.