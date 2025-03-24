In the wake of Conor McGregor announcing his intention to run for president, Irish prosecutors are reportedly considering charging the UFC legend over allegedly “inciting hatred” amid the 2023 Dublin riots.

In the wake of McGregor being invited by the Trump administration to the White House and later announcing his intentions to run for the Irish presidency, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Dublin is said to be examining social media posts from the outspoken mixed marital artist for potential criminal charges, the Irish Independent reported.

According to the paper, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) recently sent the DPP a police file regarding an investigation into posts McGregor made in 2023. If the prosecutors take up the case, the Irish fighter could face up to seven years in prison for his social media comments under the European nation’s draconian speech restrictions.

One of the supposedly offending posts came on the night before the Dublin riots, in which McGregor said in response to Ukrainian refugees being allowed to vote in local elections: “Ireland, we are at war.”

The following day, riots broke out in the Irish capital following a mass stabbing outside a primary school that left three young children hospitalised. The alleged attacker was later identified as Riad Bouchaker, a migrant from Algeria, who is currently awaiting trial for multiple counts of attempted murder.

In response to statements condemning the attack from the political class, McGregor wrote: “I don’t care about President Higgins statement. Or Varadkar’s statement. Or Mary Lou’s. Or Justice [Minister] McEntee’s. Or Garda Commissioner’s. Announce our plan of action!! What are we waiting for? Your statements of nothing are absolutely worthless to the solving of this issue. Take Action!! Fix this situation IMMEDIATELY!”

The following day, Mr McGregor condemned the violence on the streets, writing: “I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last night’s scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face.

“I do understand frustrations, however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast! I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing.”

Last week, McGregor announced his intention to run for president in Ireland. It remains to be seen if he can get on the ballot, however, with Irish law stipulating that candidates need the support of at least 20 members of the parliament or the backing of four local councils.

Mass migration, which has radically transformed Ireland over the past two decades — with foreign-born residents making up over one in five people on the island — will likely feature heavily in a McGregor campaign.

On Sunday, McGregor vowed that if elected as president, he would not sign the EU migration pact, which seeks to redistribute migrants throughout the bloc.

“They will propose for me to sign off on Ireland’s EU migration pact, which I will refuse, as President, without it voted on by the people,” he wrote on X.

“IRELAND WE ARE A DEMOCRACY! THE PEOPLE WILL HAVE THE POWER! A Vote for McGregor is a vote for yourself!”