Subsea cables are vulnerable to sabotage with potentially devastating consequences and investment is needed to better protect world connectivity from attack, a group of telecoms giants have said in an open letter.

Addressing The European Union, the United Kingdom, and NATO, a group of telecoms companies have warned of the consequences of further sabotage attacks against global data networks, what they call “subsea critical infrastructure security”. While the group commended efforts already underway to “protect critical infrastructure”, they said more needed to be done.

“The entire subsea cable ecosystem must be regarded as critical infrastructure”, they warned, stating: “The repercussions of damage to subsea cables extend far beyond Europe, potentially affecting global internet and power infrastructure, international communications, financial transactions, and critical services worldwide.”

Part of the answer, they stated, was deploying “surveillance and protection technologies” to harden networks against attacks, and to allow a more rapid response to catch perpetrators when attacks take place.

The telecoms giants that signed the letter were France’s Alcatel, Danish cable maker NKT, France Telecom’s Orange, Belgium’s Belgacom-Proximus, internet backbone giant Telecom Italia Sparkle, Spain’s Telefónica, British multinational Vodafone, and Norway’s state-owned Telenor.

While attention has been focussed on infrastructure sabotage over a spate of high-profile alleged attacks by Russan ships against subsea cables in the Baltic, Russia is not the only actor in this sphere, and a regular drumbeat of less-publicised political attacks frequently take place in Europe.

As previously reported of this phenomenon, which appears to be a particular speciality of the European hard left: