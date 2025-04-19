The open borders agenda imposed by the government elite in Dublin is tantamount to a “genocide” which threatens to “erase” Irish culture, MMA legend and presidential hopeful Conor McGregor said.

Speaking with American journalist Tucker Carlson, five-time UFC champion Conor McGregor lamented that the past decade of open borders polices has fundamentally altered his homeland and been a financial detriment to the native people of the Emerald Isle, as their taxes are spent propping up the massive waves of foreigners into the country, who now account for one in five in Ireland.

“The overspending that’s going on, this is our public wealth being administered into private hands, enriching people to bring in this influx of illegal mass migration that is changing the fabric of my country. Ireland is very close to losing its Irishness, and we will not let that happen,” he said.

McGregor, who has said that he plans to run for the Irish presidency later this year, said that “our culture is being erased” and that mass migration represents a “genocide of our people”.

In addition to the cultural impact on Ireland, the mixed martial arts legend highlighted the injustice of the government handing out money to foreigners to put them up in hotels and other accommodations across the country while Irish citizens were struggling to heat their homes or even to get on the property ladder in the first place amid the housing crisis, which millions of new arrivals have exacerbated.

“I want peace, preference, and prosperity for the citizens of Ireland, for my people. And isn’t that fair? For our countrymen and women, it is

our country, Ireland is for Ireland.”

McGregor was heavily critical of the “government elite” in Dublin for the migration crisis. However, he suggested that those in power in Ireland were merely serving the interests of more powerful masters in the European Union.

“Our government elite have their eyes on the next role for themselves, and then, in order to get that next role, they must speak their peace on foreign issues, and nothing to do with Irish issues. And then lo and behold, an announcement of a raise or an employment in the European Union delegate and then off they go on their merry way after a running riot on Ireland,” he said.

However, with the election of Donald Trump in the United States, the Irish fighter-turned-entrepreneur said that there is hope for outsiders, such as himself, to take on the political establishment.

“I feel in this administration currently in the United States, it seems an America first stance, and it’s a very welcome sight for us over here. We wish that for us, Ireland first,” McGregor said.

“I am of the belief that the era of the politician must end, it must come to an end, it has proven unfruitful,” he said, noting that “our ministers and our appointed ministers have no history in the roles that they are appointed to. Our minister of finance has no history in accounting, our minister of health has no history in the health industry, our minister of education was never a school teacher.”

McGregor said that if he were elected as president later this year, he would end the “gravy train” of welfare benefits that incentivise migrants to come to Ireland and to embark on a campaign of deportations of those who entered illegally, have a criminal record, or who failed to asylimate and become productive members of society.

He said that he would also seek to block the EU migration pact, which aims to impose a redistribution scheme in which illegal migrants are transferred from hotspots such as Spain and Italy throughout the bloc. Member states that decline to take in the tens of thousands of migrants per year would face fines of €20,000 for every migrant they refuse to take in.

McGregor acknowledged that his bid for the presidency faces an uphill battle, given that candidates must secure the support of at least 20 members of the parliament or the backing of four local councils, which will likely be hesitant to throw their weight behind an outsider.

However, striking a defiant tone, he said: “My outlook on life has always been to have a positive outlook, borderline delusional, I could walk into a burning house and hear birds chirping. And that assisted me in being able to block out certain things that may have impacted me and hampered me. So I wish to continue with that and have a positive outlook and say it’s not all doom…I’m here to serve my country to the best of my ability and protect my country. That is all I wish.”