At least One Dead, Three Injured in Moscow Shopping Center Explosion

MOSCOW (AP) – At least one person was killed on Sunday in an explosion at a prominent retail building in central Moscow, emergency services said.

The blast happened on the third floor of the Central Children’s Store shopping mall, on Lubyanka Square.

Emergency services said the blast was caused by a gas cylinder, according to the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.

Two of the injured were hospitalized, Moscow’s Department of Health said.

City mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the incident was likely caused by a technical malfunction of equipment.

The building was evacuated following the explosion.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into the incident.