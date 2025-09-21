British Royal Air Force fighter jets conducted a NATO defence mission over the skies of Poland in response to Russian drone incursions, the Ministry of Defence has disclosed.

Earlier this month, Warsaw claimed that 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace amid large-scale strikes throughout Ukraine, forcing the NATO ally to scramble its air forces and shoot down Russian drones since the start of the conflict in Eastern Europe. It was followed by Russian drones entering Romanian airspace and this week by three Russian fighters allegedly entering Estonian airspace.

In a show of force, two British Typhoon fighter jets were deployed for a defensive mission across the skies of Poland on Friday evening, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

The MOD revealed that the two jets, supported by an RAF Voyager aircraft, patrolled Polish airspace to “deter and defend against aerial threats from Russia, including drones” before returning to the UK early Saturday morning.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said in a statement: “RAF Typhoons have now flown their first air defence mission over Poland, sending a clear signal: NATO airspace will be defended.

“I’m proud of the outstanding British pilots and air crew who took part in this successful operation to defend our Allies from reckless Russian aggression.

“This weekend, as we honour the heroism of the Battle of Britain generation, it is especially poignant that RAF pilots and crew are once again standing shoulder to shoulder with Poland in defence of our shared security – making us secure at home and strong abroad.”

While Moscow has attempted to obfuscate, suggesting that the drones over Polish airspace may have been Ukrainian in origin, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk branded the incident a “large-scale provocation” and said that his country was “closest to open conflict since World War II”.

Warsaw also rejected suggestions that the drones may have mistakenly entered its airspace, saying that its military assessment was that “they did not veer off course but were deliberately targeted”.

Following the incursion, Poland invoked Article 4 of the NATO alliance’s treaty, which allows member states to trigger formal consultations should their territorial integrity be threatened. Estonia followed Poland in triggering Article 4 after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday.

Although Article 4 does not necessitate a military response, as in the case of Article 5, some have suggested a military response to the apparent Russian aggression.

Czech President Petr Pavel, who formerly chaired NATO’s military committee, said that Russian planes entering European airspace should be shot down, according to the BBC.

“Unfortunately, this is a balancing act bordering on the edge of conflict, but one simply cannot retreat in the face of evil,” he said.

In response to Russia violating NATO airspace, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday: “I don’t love it. I don’t like when that happens. Could be big trouble.”